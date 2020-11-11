First National Trust Co Makes New $306,000 Investment in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

First National Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,143,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,459 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 21.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,445,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,938,000 after acquiring an additional 597,033 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 33.8% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,724,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,927,000 after acquiring an additional 688,057 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 6.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,761,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,030,000 after purchasing an additional 99,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in International Paper by 103.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,657,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,206,000 after acquiring an additional 841,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on IP. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Argus lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.42.

In related news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $359,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IP stock opened at $48.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.65. The company has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.11.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.