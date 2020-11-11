First National Trust Co Purchases 2,034 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in General Electric were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 377.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.04.

GE stock opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.73. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.