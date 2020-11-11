First National Trust Co Purchases New Shares in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 648 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Exane Derivatives raised its position in The Cooper Companies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in The Cooper Companies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Torray LLC raised its position in The Cooper Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Cooper Companies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in The Cooper Companies by 4.7% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.77.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $346.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $341.61 and a 200 day moving average of $310.81. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.87. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $236.68 and a 12 month high of $371.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.70. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $578.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. The Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.54, for a total value of $348,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert D. Auerbach sold 2,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $888,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,038 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,325. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

