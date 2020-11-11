First National Trust Co Sells 1,000 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

First National Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in The Kroger by 119.9% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in The Kroger during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in The Kroger during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in The Kroger by 130.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in The Kroger by 63.5% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $32.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.40 and its 200-day moving average is $33.64. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $26.25 and a 52-week high of $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. The Kroger had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $30.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 22,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $786,962.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 132,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,587,624.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,845 shares in the company, valued at $894,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,038,441 in the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

