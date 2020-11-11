First National Trust Co Trims Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

First National Trust Co trimmed its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 63.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,930 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,850,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,722,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,633 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ONEOK by 19.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,494,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,911 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 51.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,271,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,621 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 6.5% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,688,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,903,000 after buying an additional 223,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,855,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,173,000 after buying an additional 1,282,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OKE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ONEOK from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ONEOK from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ONEOK from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank downgraded ONEOK from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.26.

Shares of OKE opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $78.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.33.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.33%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

