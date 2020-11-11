General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,177 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in General Electric were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,187,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,853,404,000 after buying an additional 7,629,478 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 19.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,226,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $555,880,000 after purchasing an additional 14,253,265 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in General Electric by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,680,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $236,867,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647,730 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of General Electric by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,566,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $236,092,000 after purchasing an additional 670,500 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,399,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $173,477,000 after buying an additional 406,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Electric from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.04.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,648,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,232,359. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.73.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.