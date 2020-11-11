Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

Greene County Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 12.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.

GCBC stock opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $226.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.16. Greene County Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $30.25.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.89 million during the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 15.06%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Greene County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

In other news, Director Jay P. Cahalan purchased 1,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $31,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,864. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,485 shares of company stock worth $77,677. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

