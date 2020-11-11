Head to Head Comparison: Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) & Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) and Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Beam Therapeutics and Allogene Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beam Therapeutics $20,000.00 97,459.32 -$78.33 million ($14.05) -2.68 Allogene Therapeutics N/A N/A -$184.59 million ($1.83) -15.95

Beam Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Allogene Therapeutics. Allogene Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Beam Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Beam Therapeutics and Allogene Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beam Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Allogene Therapeutics 0 4 12 0 2.75

Beam Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.42%. Allogene Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $50.08, indicating a potential upside of 71.64%. Given Allogene Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Allogene Therapeutics is more favorable than Beam Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Beam Therapeutics and Allogene Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beam Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Allogene Therapeutics N/A -27.59% -24.97%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.5% of Beam Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Beam Therapeutics beats Allogene Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; ALLO-501, an anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and ALLO-501A for the treatment R/R large B-cell lymphoma or transformed follicular lymphoma. It is also developing ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for treating R/R multiple myeloma; ALLO-819, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidates for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody; CD70 to treat renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other aggressive neuroendocrine tumors. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Pfizer Inc.; Servier; Cellectis S.A.; and Notch Therapeutics Inc., as well as clinical trial collaboration agreement with SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. also has a strategic collaboration agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for the preclinical and clinical investigation of AlloCAR T candidates across a portfolio of hematologic and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

