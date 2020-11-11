HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) Shares Gap Up to $0.90

HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.90, but opened at $1.23. HEXO shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 107,590 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HEXO shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of HEXO from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of HEXO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of HEXO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on shares of HEXO in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. HEXO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.15.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.70.
About HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO)
HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.
