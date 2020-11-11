HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) Shares Gap Up to $0.90

HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.90, but opened at $1.23. HEXO shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 107,590 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HEXO shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of HEXO from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of HEXO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of HEXO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on shares of HEXO in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. HEXO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.15.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEXO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in HEXO by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,478,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,501 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in HEXO by 366.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 813,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 639,123 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in HEXO by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 183,933 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in HEXO during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, JW Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HEXO during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000.

HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

