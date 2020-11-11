HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Shares Gap Up to $0.90

Shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.90, but opened at $1.23. HEXO shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 107,590 shares trading hands.

HEXO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on HEXO from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on HEXO from $0.90 to $0.60 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Get HEXO alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $377.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.72.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.