Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Shares Gap Up to $23.91

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2020

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.91, but opened at $28.00. Hilton Grand Vacations shares last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 100 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HGV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 7.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.68 and a beta of 2.12.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.87 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company’s revenue was down 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 587.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 67.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit