Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Shares Gap Up to $23.91

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.91, but opened at $28.00. Hilton Grand Vacations shares last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 100 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HGV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 7.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.68 and a beta of 2.12.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.87 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company’s revenue was down 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 587.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 67.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

