Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) gapped up prior to trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $9.50, but opened at $11.68. Homology Medicines shares last traded at $11.85, with a volume of 235 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.19. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 53.10% and a negative net margin of 5,764.94%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FIXX. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Homology Medicines from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised Homology Medicines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Homology Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,233,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,927,000 after acquiring an additional 31,185 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,737,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,387,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,468,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,310,000 after acquiring an additional 324,564 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 835,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,981,000 after acquiring an additional 16,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 669.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 395,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 344,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $434.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of -0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.83.

Homology Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

