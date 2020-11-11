Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2020

Shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) gapped up prior to trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $9.50, but opened at $11.68. Homology Medicines shares last traded at $11.85, with a volume of 235 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.19. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 53.10% and a negative net margin of 5,764.94%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FIXX. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Homology Medicines from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised Homology Medicines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Homology Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,233,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,927,000 after acquiring an additional 31,185 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,737,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,387,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,468,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,310,000 after acquiring an additional 324,564 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 835,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,981,000 after acquiring an additional 16,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 669.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 395,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 344,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $434.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of -0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.83.

Homology Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit