Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) gapped up prior to trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $9.50, but opened at $11.68. Homology Medicines shares last traded at $11.85, with a volume of 235 shares traded.
The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.19. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 53.10% and a negative net margin of 5,764.94%.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on FIXX. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Homology Medicines from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised Homology Medicines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Homology Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.
The firm has a market cap of $434.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of -0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.83.
Homology Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIXX)
Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.
Featured Story: Put Option Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.