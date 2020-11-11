Independent Advisor Alliance Boosts Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,237,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $584,814,000 after purchasing an additional 570,945 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.3% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $339,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $89.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $454.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $42.70 and a 52 week high of $92.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.4253 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.72%.

TSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Macquarie upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

