Independent Advisor Alliance Has $947,000 Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 58,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR opened at $36.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.83 and a 200 day moving average of $32.74. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $573.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.34%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KKR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.62.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $3,483,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 145,600 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $5,404,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,212.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,245,600 shares of company stock valued at $498,887,672. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

