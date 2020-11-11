Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 555 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 6.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Stepan were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCL. State Street Corp grew its stake in Stepan by 134.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,415,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,176,000 after acquiring an additional 811,108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Stepan by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 460,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,716,000 after acquiring an additional 39,760 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Stepan by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 232,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,567,000 after acquiring an additional 23,163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Stepan by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 114,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,567,000 after acquiring an additional 34,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Stepan by 172.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 59,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

SCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Stepan from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Stepan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

In other Stepan news, VP Scott R. Behrens sold 7,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.75, for a total value of $861,459.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,465.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 12,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total transaction of $1,474,211.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,907,379.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,012 shares of company stock valued at $5,178,332 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SCL opened at $125.73 on Wednesday. Stepan has a 52 week low of $69.33 and a 52 week high of $126.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.91 and a 200 day moving average of $105.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. Stepan had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 13.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Stepan will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a boost from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

