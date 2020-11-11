Independent Advisor Alliance Reduces Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRU. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 136.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 8,958 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 24.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 15.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 10,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $75.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $97.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.90. The stock has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.69, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $370,926.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,099.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

