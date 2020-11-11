Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Upgraded by Roth Capital to “Neutral”

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $8.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on INO. ValuEngine cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

INO traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.39. The company had a trading volume of 99,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,971,721. The company has a quick ratio of 10.06, a current ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $33.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.30. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 120.41% and a negative net margin of 8,099.02%. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 342.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

