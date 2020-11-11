iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Stock Holdings Decreased by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,363 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1,014.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 236.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 194.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 49.7% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV opened at $70.75 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.22.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.