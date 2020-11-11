Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th.

Jefferies Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Jefferies Financial Group has a payout ratio of 31.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Jefferies Financial Group to earn $1.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.1%.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Shares of JEF stock opened at $23.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.69. Jefferies Financial Group has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JEF. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jefferies Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a diversified financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.