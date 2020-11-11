Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Shares Gap Up to $258.70

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $258.70, but opened at $316.10. Kingdee International Software Group shares last traded at $316.10, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingdee International Software Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 189.97 and a beta of 0.14.

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in enterprise resource planning business. The company operates through ERP Business, Cloud Services Business, and Investment Properties Operating Business segments. The ERP Business segment sells software and hardware products; and provides software solution consulting, maintenance, upgrade, and other supporting services, as well as software implementation services.

