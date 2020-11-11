Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Rating Increased to Buy at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $9.50.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LCUT. ValuEngine lowered Lifetime Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th.

Shares of LCUT stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.67. 2,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.94. Lifetime Brands has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $12.57. The firm has a market cap of $247.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. Analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 682,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 87,984 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Lifetime Brands by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its stake in Lifetime Brands by 8.1% during the second quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 113,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 8,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

