Lincoln Capital Corp Purchases Shares of 1,150 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,150 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tesla from $333.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.31.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.44, for a total value of $581,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,460,527.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,677.86, for a total value of $419,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,331 shares in the company, valued at $19,011,831.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 131,264 shares of company stock worth $56,890,119 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded up $6.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $417.10. 346,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,352,188. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $388.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,068.65, a P/E/G ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.42 and a 1-year high of $502.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $422.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.26.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.