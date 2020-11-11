Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Shares Gap Up to $8.09

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.09, but opened at $9.70. Lindblad Expeditions shares last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 15 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LIND. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lindblad Expeditions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average is $8.17. The company has a market capitalization of $548.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.08. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 71.47%. The company had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 66,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $667,155.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jr. Thomas S. Smith purchased 214,952 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.07 per share, with a total value of $2,379,518.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 272,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,021,932.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIND. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,785,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,165,000. Pier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 525,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 168,062 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 531,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 158,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deep Field Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC now owns 1,460,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 134,071 shares in the last quarter. 50.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIND)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

