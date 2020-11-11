Lyell Wealth Management LP Grows Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,090 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.4% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 102.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 90.0% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 27.1% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,484,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,943,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total transaction of $1,099,945.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,873,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,572 shares of company stock worth $24,727,719. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.10.

Shares of V stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $213.62. The company had a trading volume of 85,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,040,466. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.65 and its 200 day moving average is $195.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $217.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

