Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Strong demand for its networking products from the datacenter and 5G infrastructure end markets are driving Marvell’s revenues. Strong supply-chain executions are helping it to address the strong demand from cloud datacenters for its Smart NICs and security adapters. Moreover, the wireless infrastructure business is showing signs of improvements. Also, recent acquisitions of Avera and Aquantia are boosting the top line. Further, Marvell expects the storage business to start recovering from coronavirus impacts on the supply chain in the near term. The stock has outperformed industry over the past year. However, demand in enterprise market is expected to remain soft in the near-term due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, the US government's export restriction on certain Chinese customers is likely to continue to be an overhang on the top line.”

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.58.

MRVL traded up $1.60 on Tuesday, reaching $41.92. The stock had a trading volume of 341,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,688,260. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.09. Marvell Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $45.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.90 and a 200-day moving average of $35.64.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 50.67%. The company had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $195,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $403,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 93,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,691.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,706 shares of company stock worth $2,056,501 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 42.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 15,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

