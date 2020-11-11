McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Increased to $235.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.27 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut McDonald’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $225.88.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s stock traded up $4.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.79. The stock had a trading volume of 70,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,986,682. McDonald’s has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $231.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $221.53 and its 200 day moving average is $201.76.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 8.6% in the third quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,017 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $474,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 8.0% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 129,154 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,348,000 after buying an additional 9,604 shares during the period. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.