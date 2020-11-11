McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at Credit Suisse Group

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $214.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MCD. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $225.88.

Get McDonald's alerts:

NYSE:MCD traded up $4.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $217.79. 70,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,986,682. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.76. The firm has a market cap of $158.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 100.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.