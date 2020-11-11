Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.2725 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Middlesex Water has raised its dividend payment by 20.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 25 consecutive years. Middlesex Water has a payout ratio of 50.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Middlesex Water to earn $2.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.1%.

Shares of MSEX stock opened at $73.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.44. Middlesex Water has a fifty-two week low of $48.79 and a fifty-two week high of $73.94.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 27.34%. On average, research analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

