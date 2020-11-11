Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $8.56, but opened at $10.85. Molecular Templates shares last traded at $10.32, with a volume of 47 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Kevin M. Lalande sold 500,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $6,525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii sold 3,496 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $37,582.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTEM. ValuEngine upgraded Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Molecular Templates in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Molecular Templates currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average of $12.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.53.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 113.62% and a negative net margin of 514.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Molecular Templates in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 129.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 125.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

