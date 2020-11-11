Moseley Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 624.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,353 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Tesla by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 147 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Tesla by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. 48.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $339.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tesla from $333.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $187.80 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.31.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.17, for a total transaction of $1,872,448.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,164,539.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.99, for a total value of $4,999,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at $5,719,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 131,264 shares of company stock valued at $56,890,119 over the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA stock traded up $5.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $415.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,352,188. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.42 and a 12 month high of $502.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,068.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $422.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.26.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

