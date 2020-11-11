National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Shares Gap Up to $2.07

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.07, but opened at $2.50. National CineMedia shares last traded at $2.59, with a volume of 3,072 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush cut National CineMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of National CineMedia from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

The firm has a market cap of $272.96 million, a P/E ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.95.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 million. National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 94.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.57%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio increased its stake in National CineMedia by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 29,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 242.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,682 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 244.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 11,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

