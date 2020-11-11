Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) issued its earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nautilus had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a positive return on equity of 18.03%. Nautilus updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE NLS opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. Nautilus has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $28.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.73. The firm has a market cap of $599.34 million, a P/E ratio of -58.82 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Get Nautilus alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on NLS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist upped their target price on shares of Nautilus from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Nautilus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.56.

In related news, Director Richard A. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $130,200.00. Also, CEO Jim Barr sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $1,421,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,792.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,387 shares of company stock worth $2,327,736. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.