Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NBIX. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Neurocrine Biosciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $133.24.
Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.44. The stock had a trading volume of 14,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,165. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51 and a beta of 1.14. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $136.26.
In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 20,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total value of $1,988,035.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,472,087.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $94,021.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,637.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.4% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 38.3% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth $88,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Neurocrine Biosciences
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.
