Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NBIX. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Neurocrine Biosciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $133.24.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.44. The stock had a trading volume of 14,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,165. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51 and a beta of 1.14. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.73). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The business had revenue of $258.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 20,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total value of $1,988,035.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,472,087.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $94,021.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,637.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.4% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 38.3% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth $88,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

