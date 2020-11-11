New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Credit Suisse Group

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on New Fortress Energy from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.00.

New Fortress Energy stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.39. 2,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,983. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93. New Fortress Energy has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $54.92. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.18.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.33). New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 50.42%. The firm had revenue of $136.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.57 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 175.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that New Fortress Energy will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.69%.

In other news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 285,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $9,243,213.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,778,985 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,807,954.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director C. William Griffin bought 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $462,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 324,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,098,012. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 903,150 shares of company stock worth $29,810,904 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $484,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 25,869.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,595,000 after buying an additional 285,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company worldwide. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver integrated turnkey energy solutions that enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

