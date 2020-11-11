Northern Oil and Gas (NASDAQ:NOG) Shares Gap Up to $3.40

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.40, but opened at $3.97. Northern Oil and Gas shares last traded at $3.97, with a volume of 200 shares.

NOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Thursday, August 27th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average of $1.81.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

