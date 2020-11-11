Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Shares Gap Up to $3.40

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.40, but opened at $3.97. Northern Oil and Gas shares last traded at $3.97, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Truist cut their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $1.80 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The company has a market cap of $196.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.83.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

