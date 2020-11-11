Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.00 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Oak Street Health updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock opened at $49.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.55. Oak Street Health has a 52-week low of $37.11 and a 52-week high of $56.28.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OSH shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.43.

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in designing and building the Oak Street platform to address the unmet needs of the chronically ill Medicare population in the United States. It operates primary care centers serving Medicare beneficiaries. The company contracts with health plans to generate medical costs savings and realize a return on its investment in primary care.

