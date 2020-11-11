OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Shares Gap Up to $1.65

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.65, but opened at $2.18. OrganiGram shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 9,063 shares.

OGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. AltaCorp Capital cut shares of OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.95.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $239.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 5.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.42.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,221,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 382,763 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of OrganiGram by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 368,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 68,100 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OrganiGram by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 13,738 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of OrganiGram by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OrganiGram by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 33,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

OrganiGram Company Profile (NASDAQ:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and pre-rolls for adult recreational consumers under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trail Blazer brand names; and medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for the medical market.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.