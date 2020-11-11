Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Shares Gap Up to $15.53

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.53, but opened at $19.00. Outfront Media shares last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 900 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on OUT. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Outfront Media has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 81.28, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.54.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $282.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.85 million. Outfront Media had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OUT. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in Outfront Media by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,327,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,228 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Outfront Media by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,114,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,983 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter worth $14,269,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Outfront Media by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,128,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,354,000 after purchasing an additional 822,961 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Outfront Media by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,323,000 after purchasing an additional 654,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

