PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 446.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in PayPal by 344.4% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.23, for a total transaction of $4,955,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 490,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,311,701.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total transaction of $1,039,840.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,780,710.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,206 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,670. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PYPL traded up $6.74 on Wednesday, hitting $190.10. 170,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,976,115. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.18. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $215.83. The firm has a market cap of $214.84 billion, a PE ratio of 84.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. 140166 raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PayPal from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.95.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.