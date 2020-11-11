Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $1.17, but opened at $1.39. Peabody Energy shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

The coal producer reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.20. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 55.36% and a negative return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $671.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. Peabody Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BTU. Vertical Research cut shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Peabody Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Peabody Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 14.4% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 54,338 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 236.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,416 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Peabody Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, and Corporate and Other segments. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; mining bituminous and sub-bituminous coal deposits; and mining metallurgical coal, such as hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection coal.

