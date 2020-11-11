Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.92.

Several research firms have weighed in on PTON. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $129.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

In other Peloton Interactive news, President William Lynch sold 313,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $25,355,880.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 187,500 shares in the company, valued at $15,165,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $455,157.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,054.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 984,684 shares of company stock worth $90,379,726.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 615.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.58. 423,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,652,914. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $139.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion and a PE ratio of -71.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.98.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $757.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 232.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

