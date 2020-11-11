Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Shares Gap Up to $0.36

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.36, but opened at $0.42. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 4,010 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PEI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $2.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $36.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.14.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,408,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 567,520 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at $511,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,052,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 240,699 shares during the period. Iszo Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 39.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 642,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 181,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.33% of the company’s stock.

About Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

