Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $42.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pfizer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.79.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,021,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,463,051. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.60. The firm has a market cap of $214.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $41.99.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,534,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,980,372,000 after buying an additional 3,464,207 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,111,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,867,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,264 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 28,282,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,046,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,012 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,365,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $764,058,000 after acquiring an additional 327,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Pfizer by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,272,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,798,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

