Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities cut Pfizer from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.79.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,021,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,463,051. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.60. The company has a market capitalization of $214.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 847.5% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 439.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

