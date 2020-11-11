ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.19

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.19 and last traded at $15.32, with a volume of 596805 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.45.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 455.4% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 8,184 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,063,000. Orser Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $356,000.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

