ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.45

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.45 and last traded at $18.50, with a volume of 660940 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.33.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

