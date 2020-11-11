ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.57

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.57 and last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 101951 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.56.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.48.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the second quarter worth $243,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the second quarter worth $247,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 18.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 13,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 106.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

