ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.57

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2020

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.57 and last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 101951 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.56.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.48.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the second quarter worth $243,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the second quarter worth $247,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 18.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 13,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 106.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW)

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit