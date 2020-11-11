Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% during the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Waste Management by 210.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WM traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.95. The stock had a trading volume of 10,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,009. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $85.34 and a one year high of $126.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.21 and a 200 day moving average of $108.54. The company has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $306,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 9,442 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total transaction of $1,108,774.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,649.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,803 shares of company stock valued at $4,190,926. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Management from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.47.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

