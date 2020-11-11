Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 108,905 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108,905 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth $350,740,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,883,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218,779 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 51.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,055,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,078,000 after buying an additional 7,164,156 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1,172.8% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,348,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,532,000 after buying an additional 3,085,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 56.4% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,858,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,650,000 after buying an additional 2,834,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,430,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,419,392. The firm has a market cap of $210.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.50.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.